American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of AEL opened at $26.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.36%.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director David S. Mulcahy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,851.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 644.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 392,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after buying an additional 340,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 314,091 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth $5,121,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 205,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,356,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,710,000 after acquiring an additional 203,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

