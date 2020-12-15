American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AEL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Mulcahy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,851.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1,578.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1,848.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.