American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the airline’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAL. 140166 cut American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a negative rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.65.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.70 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.62) by $0.08. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -19.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,742 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,457 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 48,186 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,661 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

