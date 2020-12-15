American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the airline’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAL. 140166 cut American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a negative rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.65.
NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.70 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,742 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,457 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 48,186 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,661 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.
