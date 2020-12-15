América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. New Street Research upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on América Móvil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that América Móvil will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

