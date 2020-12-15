América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.43.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. New Street Research upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on América Móvil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th.
Shares of AMX stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About América Móvil
AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.