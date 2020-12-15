AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, October 25th. CIBC raised their price target on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CSFB raised their price target on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.38.

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) stock opened at C$18.77 on Friday. AltaGas Ltd. has a one year low of C$8.71 and a one year high of C$22.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.91. The stock has a market cap of C$5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$738.90 million. Analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.4899999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO)’s payout ratio is 80.67%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

