Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AMOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Motion Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Allied Motion Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of AMOT opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $468.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.98.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.35%.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 6,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $272,763.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,228 shares in the company, valued at $42,985,221.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 12,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $532,323.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,134,488.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,142 shares of company stock worth $1,303,236 over the last ninety days. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

