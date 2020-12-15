Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $48.93 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $70.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.80.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,174 shares in the company, valued at $427,070.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $34,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $254,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 15,195.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

