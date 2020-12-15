Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. UBS Group currently has $64.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALK. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE:ALK opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.80. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -10.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $34,051.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,070.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 15,195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

