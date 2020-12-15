Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $56.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALK. ValuEngine raised Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. 140166 raised Alaska Air Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

NYSE ALK opened at $48.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $70.41.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $40,484.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,164.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $34,051.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

