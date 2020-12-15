Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.83.

ALRN stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.47.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

