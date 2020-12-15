AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $122.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Melius raised AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

AGCO stock opened at $89.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.73. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $186,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,318.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 9,395 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $834,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,367 shares in the company, valued at $11,317,831.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AGCO by 113.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,983,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,844 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 40.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,768,000 after purchasing an additional 366,732 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $13,202,000. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $13,202,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 41.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after purchasing an additional 162,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

