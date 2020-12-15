AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.60.

AVAV opened at $81.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 0.55. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $99.81.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,221,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth $797,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in AeroVironment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 32.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

