aelf (ELF) Market Cap Achieves $61.50 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000586 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. aelf has a market cap of $61.50 million and approximately $8.60 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00065876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00453410 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00028244 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About aelf

ELF is a token. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The official website for aelf is aelf.io

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.