Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aegon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aegon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Aegon to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.
Shares of Aegon stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
