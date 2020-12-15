Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aegon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aegon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Aegon to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 311.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 40,207 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 62.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the second quarter worth $73,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 303.2% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 40,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 30,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

