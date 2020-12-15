Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Cut to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Aegon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Aegon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oddo Bhf cut Aegon from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aegon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

AEG stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Aegon in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aegon in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 76.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

