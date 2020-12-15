Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $312,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 703,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,538,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 797,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,285,000 after acquiring an additional 54,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $156.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $160.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.14.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALXN. UBS Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.