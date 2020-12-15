Advisor Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

