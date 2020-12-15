Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $84.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $95.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Insiders sold a total of 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.94.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

