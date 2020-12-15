Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at $723,057,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,189 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $130.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

