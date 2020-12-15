Advisor Partners LLC Buys 50 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,191,000 after acquiring an additional 31,795 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 134.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 207,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total value of $768,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,911.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $579.65 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.38 and a fifty-two week high of $648.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.40.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $666.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $609.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

