Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,562,308,000 after buying an additional 10,213,027 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $115,005,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 260.3% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after buying an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,956,000 after buying an additional 1,948,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,957.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE DAL opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.49 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.