Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CDW by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $131.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.28 and its 200 day moving average is $120.70. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

