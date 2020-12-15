Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 12.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,542 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at $687,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,383 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Scotiabank cut shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

NYSE:MOS opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

