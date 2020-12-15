Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) PT Raised to $118.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.03% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AEIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Shares of AEIS opened at $100.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $104.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.79.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 193,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 103,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 667.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

