Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $575.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $570.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised shares of Adobe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $521.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $486.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $472.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.98. Adobe has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $233.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.53, for a total value of $1,181,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $8,922,311.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,184 shares of company stock worth $4,823,711. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.6% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 31.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 48,649 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

