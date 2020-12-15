Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $575.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $560.00 to $575.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $521.27.

Shares of ADBE opened at $486.42 on Friday. Adobe has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $233.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.98.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.53, for a total value of $1,181,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,922,311.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,823,711. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after buying an additional 1,623,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,775,156,000 after buying an additional 263,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,539,674 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,716,823,000 after buying an additional 195,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after buying an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

