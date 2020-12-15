ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACCO. Barrington Research raised their price target on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised ACCO Brands from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ACCO Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.92.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.46 million. Equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

In related news, SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 23,965 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $194,595.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,595.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Lombardi acquired 50,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $31,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ACCO Brands by 127.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

