ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.92.

NYSE ACCO opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $805.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.46 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

In other ACCO Brands news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick Buchenroth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,560.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,950,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,313,000 after acquiring an additional 317,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ACCO Brands by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,241,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 559,716 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 373.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,163,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,931 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 142,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in ACCO Brands by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 872,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 442,671 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

