ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Patrick Buchenroth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,560.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 23,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $194,595.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 103.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 872,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 442,671 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 57.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 857,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 313,289 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at $2,741,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 63.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 92,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.