Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $252.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.25.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN opened at $243.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.21. Accenture has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $253.93. The stock has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock worth $156,704,064. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.