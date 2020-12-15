Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $252.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 downgraded shares of Accenture from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $243.75 on Friday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $253.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $382,830.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock worth $156,704,064. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

