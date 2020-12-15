Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $48.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,579,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 163,993 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.8% during the second quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,846,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,510,000 after acquiring an additional 547,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,402,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,364,000 after acquiring an additional 77,549 shares in the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the third quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 2,016,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,446,000 after acquiring an additional 70,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,614,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,554,000 after acquiring an additional 243,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

