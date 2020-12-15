ABM Industries (ABM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 16th. Analysts expect ABM Industries to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -442.95 and a beta of 1.26. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,053 shares of company stock worth $1,005,342. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

