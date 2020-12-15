AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.67.

AbbVie stock opened at $104.20 on Friday. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $109.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.28. The company has a market cap of $183.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after acquiring an additional 696,233 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 25.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,713,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,430,000 after acquiring an additional 558,412 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% during the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 30.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

