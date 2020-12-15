A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

AOS has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

In other news, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $292,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,269 shares of company stock worth $6,164,183 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 350.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,284 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 539,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 21.0% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

