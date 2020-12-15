948 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ball by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,617,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Ball by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of BLL stock opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $3,819,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 191,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,303,332.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.