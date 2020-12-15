8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target Raised to $35.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.87.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.83. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 13,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $210,515.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,631 shares of company stock worth $3,299,488. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 8X8 during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in 8X8 by 4,594.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in 8X8 by 13.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in 8X8 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

