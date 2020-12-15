8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.87.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $30.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.83.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The business had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 16,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $507,023.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,806.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $30,518.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,257.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,488. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,927,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,844,000 after buying an additional 2,931,079 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,298,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after buying an additional 1,341,144 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,399,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,348,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,573,000 after buying an additional 529,989 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 748,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 526,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

