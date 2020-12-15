6,786 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $169,489.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.25 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.55. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.