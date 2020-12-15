66,224 Shares in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55.

