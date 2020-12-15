55,183 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,183 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,501,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,242 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,658,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $972,192,000 after buying an additional 318,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after buying an additional 873,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after buying an additional 740,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $385,428,000 after buying an additional 418,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,553,648. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $146.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $161.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

