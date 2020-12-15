465 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after purchasing an additional 341,664 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 77.6% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 23.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,795,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,889,000 after purchasing an additional 190,480 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 32.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 54,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Tudor Pickering cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.12.

CVX opened at $89.44 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

