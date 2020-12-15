4,195 Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,195 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,346 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 227.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,549 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $83.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Redburn Partners lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.