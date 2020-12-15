405 Shares in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Purchased by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LCII. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 37.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $127.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.88. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.64. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $134.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.30. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $827.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $110,457.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,422.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,035,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LCII has been the subject of several research reports. CJS Securities raised LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.86.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

