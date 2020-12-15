40,435 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 125,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 12,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $966,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.62.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $139.26 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $158.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.71 and its 200 day moving average is $139.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,228,696.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,923.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $752,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,330.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,419 shares of company stock worth $9,440,881 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

