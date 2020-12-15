36,773 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 368,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 81,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.8% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 17,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $178.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. BidaskClub raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

