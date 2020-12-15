34,211 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,211 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3,520.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 49.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 25.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.4959 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 61.51%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

