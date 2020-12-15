3,354 Shares in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 256.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total value of $317,083.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,440 shares in the company, valued at $56,420,406. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Green sold 26,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $1,710,229.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,043.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,412 shares of company stock valued at $17,944,550 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $140.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.59. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $152.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

