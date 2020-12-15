2,497 Shares in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 495.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 227,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period.

VOX opened at $118.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.28. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $120.29.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

