1,774 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 57.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after buying an additional 40,692 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,704,000 after buying an additional 32,005 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $190.99 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $198.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,748,964.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CSFB lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

